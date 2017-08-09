Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Why do some eclipses last longer than others?

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

On August 21st the path of totality - the shadow created when the moon completely blocks the light coming from the sun - runs right through the Heartland.

The longest duration of totality will start just south of Carbondale in this eclipse. It will last just over 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

According to Astronomy Magazine totality will last different times during eclipses. That is due to the distances between the earth, moon and sun which can vary. The earth- sun distance can vary by three percent and the Moon - earth distance by twelve percent. The result - the moon's can appear 7 percent larger to 10 percent smaller than the sun.

