Southeast waitlists requests for on-campus housing

Students who want to live on-campus at Southeast Missouri State University and haven't already signed a contract will be placed on a waitlist.
Due to large crowds expected during the eclipse, the Giant City State Park horse trails will be closed days following the eclipse and on eclipse day.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Skip the sandwich bag and wrap your student's sandwich in wax paper!
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
