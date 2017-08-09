Southeast waitlists requests for on-campus housing

Students who want to live on-campus at Southeast Missouri State University and haven't already signed a contract will be placed on a waitlist.

That waitlist is in response to a large number of new and current students who want to live on campus, according to Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success and dean of students.

“We experienced a nine percent increase in the fall 2016 freshmen class and a class of similar size is expected this year. Additionally, the retention of first year students is currently outpacing recent years,” she said, and Southeast’s residence hall system is at its capacity. “This is the second consecutive year the University anticipates enrolling 1,800 freshmen.”

There are already 3,100 housing contracts in place for the Fall 2017 semester. The University expects that all residence halls will be at 100 percent occupancy when the fall semester begins on Aug. 21.

“We are full everywhere,” said director of Residence Life at Southeast, Dr. Kendra Skinner. “There are no floors we are holding. We have identified every traditional residence hall room and have looked at assigning students into them.”

Cheney Hall will be open for the fall 2017 semester to provide temporary housing for students. As spaces become available, students will be reassigned to a permanent space throughout the fall semester.

According to a release from the University, as of Aug. 9, students who meet the residency requirement are being waitlisted for on-campus housing. All full-time students must live on campus unless they meet one of these exemptions:

Are living with lineal relatives (parent, grandparent) or legal guardian and commuting from their residence within 50 miles of Cape Girardeau. Are 21 years of age by the beginning of the semester for which they are enrolled. Have met the sophomore exemption by completing 30 credit hours of coursework within the first year of living on campus and achieving a 3.25 grade point average while remaining in good judicial standing. Identify as a military veteran. Have completed at least 57 credit hours, which are accepted by the University towards earning a degree from Southeast. Are married and/or have dependent children in residence. Have lived in University housing at Southeast for two years.

Students who are not required to live on campus but still want to live on campus can have their name added to a housing waitlist.

“We want to have as many people living on campus as want to, however, for students who are not required to live on campus and have not previously requested to live on campus, we can no longer guarantee we will have a space for them when classes start,” said Skinner.

For details on the waitlist process or for more information, please contact the Office of Residence Life at (573) 651-2274 or residencelife@semo.edu.

