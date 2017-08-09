Giant City horse trails closed during eclipse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Giant City horse trails closed during eclipse

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

Due to large crowds expected during the eclipse, the Giant City State Park horse trails will be closed days following the eclipse and on eclipse day.

The trails will be closed Saturday, August 19 through Monday, August 21.

The trails at Trail of Tears State Forest will remain open to serve as an alternate route for riders.

