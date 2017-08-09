Suspects caught on camera stealing ATV from Paducah business

Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Skip the sandwich bag and wrap your student's sandwich in wax paper!
Skip the sandwich bag and wrap your student's sandwich in wax paper!
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Unofficial results are in after voters took to the polls in Missouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues. Results will be finalized by noon on Friday, August 11.
Unofficial results are in after voters took to the polls in Missouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues. Results will be finalized by noon on Friday, August 11.
Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau is the first in Missouri to utilize Mazor X technology.
Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau is the first in Missouri to utilize Mazor X technology.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.