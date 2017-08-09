Suspects caught on camera stealing ATV from Paducah business

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who stole a four-wheeler from a Park Avenue business. The theft happened at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, August 7.

According to police, an employee with Trover Outdoors Inc. called them after she arrived to work and discovered a Honda four-wheeler was missing.

A review of surveillance video showed a white pick-up truck back up to the business. Two men got out of the truck, pushed the four-wheeler to it and loaded it into the bed. They then covered it with a white tarp and left the business.

One of the same men was seen on video driving a car in the grass in front of the business next to the four-wheeler several times during the day on Sunday, August 6.

The suspects are two white males, believed to the in their early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

