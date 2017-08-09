SoutheastHEALTH utilizes new robotic guidance system

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau is the first in Missouri to utilize Mazor X technology.

The robotic guidance system is primarily used for precise placement of instrumentation in the spine.

It has been compared to GPS technology for vehicles, allowing surgeons to know the exact trajectories needed for surgical instruments.

The Mazor X allows for a dramatic reduction in radiation exposure during spine surgery.

Minimally-invasive procedures benefit the patient with less pain, less blood loss, smaller incisions, shorter hospitalizations and faster recovery.

