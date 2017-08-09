Magnitude 2.1 quake rattles parts of TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Magnitude 2.1 quake rattles parts of TN

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
TENNESSEE (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattled parts of western Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The quake occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday and had a depth of about one mile.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries.

