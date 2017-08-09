Illinois gets $17.5M grant to expand AmeriCorps programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has received $17.5 million in federal grants to place more than 1,600 people in communities statewide as part of the AmeriCorps service program.
Serve Illinois announced the funding Tuesday. It's the largest award Illinois has received in the program's 24-year history.
AmeriCorps members will be tutoring at-risk youth, feeding people in need, supporting veterans and helping communities prepare to respond to emergencies, among other activities.
Scott McFarland is executive director of Serve Illinois, a commission appointed by the governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public health.
McFarland says the program's growth is "a testament to the hard work our AmeriCorps members perform each day."
Members receive a living allowance, health insurance and may qualify for up to $5,815 to help pay for college.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Illinois has received $17.5 million in federal grants to place more than 1,600 people in communities statewide as part of the AmeriCorps service program.
Illinois has received $17.5 million in federal grants to place more than 1,600 people in communities statewide as part of the AmeriCorps service program.
Two retailers are being sued over their alleged failure to properly levy new taxes on sweetened beverages being sold in the Chicago area.
Two retailers are being sued over their alleged failure to properly levy new taxes on sweetened beverages being sold in the Chicago area.
We all know those flashing stop signs on the sides of buses that pop out when they are stopping and the flashing yellow lights. But, sometimes drivers ignore them and it can have deadly consequences.
"The worst thing that can happen is when someone tries to come up and pass the bus on the right," Ronnie Martin, Transportation Director for Poplar Bluff Schools said.
We all know those flashing stop signs on the sides of buses that pop out when they are stopping and the flashing yellow lights. But, sometimes drivers ignore them and it can have deadly consequences.
"The worst thing that can happen is when someone tries to come up and pass the bus on the right," Ronnie Martin, Transportation Director for Poplar Bluff Schools said.
A Columbia, Illinois man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a parked car in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
A Columbia, Illinois man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a parked car in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 9.