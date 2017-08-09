Drunk driver crashes into parked car in Jefferson Co., IL

A Columbia, Illinois man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a parked car in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

According to the ISP, Regina L. Dillard, 33, was driving eastbound on I-64 near mile marker 70. There was a Toyota in the left lane of I-64 from a previous crash when Dillard ran into it. All occupants of the Toyota were outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and were not injured.

Dillard suffered minor injuries and was taken to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Dillard is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

