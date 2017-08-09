Police urge extra caution around school buses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police urge extra caution around school buses

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Classes are starting in school districts around the state, and police are urging drivers to stay alert for buses that are loading or unloading children.

A statement from the state police post in Harlan says motorists should use extra caution anytime they are near a school bus, especially one that is slowing or has stopped. Kentucky law says drivers must stop if a school bus transporting children is stopped on a highway for the purpose of loading or unloading passengers and has its stop arm and signal lights activated. Drivers should not proceed until the passengers have completely loaded or unloaded and the bus is back in motion.

Last year, there were 834 school bus related crashes in Kentucky, which included 3 deaths and 98 injuries.

