Kentucky's top elected officials prepare to meet in court

Classes are starting in school districts around the state, and police are urging drivers to stay alert for buses that are loading or unloading children.
A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information.
Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.
The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
You probably already know that kids can be fickle. Today they love grapes, tomorrow they'll only eat strawberries. This life hack should help you prepare for their sudden change in taste.
