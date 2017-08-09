Kentucky's top elected officials prepare to meet in court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky's top elected officials prepare to meet in court

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has sued Republican Gov. Matt Bevin four times over his use of executive orders to reshape state government. Wednesday, Bevin's attorneys will ask a judge to dismiss the latest lawsuit that challenges the governor's order to remake several boards that govern public education.

Next week, the two sides will argue before the state Supreme Court over whether Bevin can abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities, namely the University of Louisville.

The lawsuits have extra weight since Beshear is seen as a potential candidate to challenge Bevin for re-election in 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police urge extra caution around school buses

    Police urge extra caution around school buses

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-08-09 10:08:18 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Classes are starting in school districts around the state, and police are urging drivers to stay alert for buses that are loading or unloading children.

    Classes are starting in school districts around the state, and police are urging drivers to stay alert for buses that are loading or unloading children.

  • Could voting fraud panel create an easy target for hackers?

    Could voting fraud panel create an easy target for hackers?

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-08-09 10:02:24 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information.

    A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information.

  • Kentucky's top elected officials prepare to meet in court

    Kentucky's top elected officials prepare to meet in court

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:52 AM EDT2017-08-09 09:52:15 GMT
    (Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.

    Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly