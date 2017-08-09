Buster Posey's three-run homer helps lift Giants past Cubs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Buster Posey's three-run homer helps lift Giants past Cubs

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in the first that was upheld after review and later stole a base, Ty Blach won his second straight start and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Replay showed Posey's drive to left-center had just enough to clear the wall and left fielder Jon Jay's outstretched glove before being caught by a fan.

Blach (8-7) hit an RBI single to help his cause and the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak to the Cubs with just their third win in the last 10 against Chicago, which rallied to win Game 4 of the NL Division Series and eliminate the Giants last October on the way to a World Series title.

Blach also beat the Cubs again after a May 22 win at Wrigley Field, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings Tuesday with three strikeouts and a walk.

