Five things to know on 8/9

Classes are starting in school districts around the state, and police are urging drivers to stay alert for buses that are loading or unloading children.
A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information.
Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.
The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
You probably already know that kids can be fickle. Today they love grapes, tomorrow they'll only eat strawberries. This life hack should help you prepare for their sudden change in taste.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
