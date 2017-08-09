Five things to know on 8/9

It's Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: It's going to be a cool morning across much of the Heartland, as many places will see temperatures lingering in the 50s. With mostly sunny skies, however, temps will rise back into the 80s today. Humidity levels will stay relatively low for this time of year. A LOOK AHEAD: The cooler air will linger and the chance for rain increases as the week goes on.

Making headlines:

Man in custody in connection with Clinton, MO officer shooting: The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in connection to the Clinton, Mo shooting.

Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6: French police are searching for a driver who slammed his BMW into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb Wednesday, injuring six of them in an apparent ambush before speeding away, officials said.

Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire: In an exchange of threats, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

2 men charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson in Hardin Co., IL: Two men face class X felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson after allegedly stabbing a man and lighting him on fire. Joshua Mohring and Shawn Walton, the two suspects, have been appointed public defenders. They will be in court for preliminary hearings on August 22.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Cairo, IL high school: After many letters and meetings, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visited Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday, August 8. Carson's visit came after dozens of families had to leave the area due to the closing of the McBride and Elmwood housing projects. He said his goal was see the town and the housing conditions for himself.

