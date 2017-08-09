Cards hit 3 homers, pound Royals 10-3 for 4th straight win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cards hit 3 homers, pound Royals 10-3 for 4th straight win

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Michael Wacha (9-4) allowed a three-run double to Cheslor Cuthbert but otherwise kept the Royals in check, surrendering six hits over six innings to win for the sixth time in seven decisions.

Molina homered off Jason Vargas (13-6) in the fourth and Grichuk and Gyorko connected to highlight the six-run fifth, when the crown-shaped video board at Kauffman Stadium suddenly went dark.

About half of it came back online in the seventh, when the Cardinals were tacking on runs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland baseball scores from 8/8

    Heartland baseball scores from 8/8

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-08-09 05:08:30 GMT

    Heartland baseball scores from Tuesday. Senior Babe Ruth World Series Charleston Fighting Squirrels-10 Cape Cod-3 Frontier League Normal- Southern Illinois- MLB St. Louis- Kansas City-

    Heartland baseball scores from Tuesday. Senior Babe Ruth World Series Charleston Fighting Squirrels-10 Cape Cod-3 Frontier League Normal- Southern Illinois- MLB St. Louis- Kansas City-

  • Cards hit 3 homers, pound Royals 10-3 for 4th straight win

    Cards hit 3 homers, pound Royals 10-3 for 4th straight win

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:00:33 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on...

    Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

  • Charleston Fighting Squirrels advance in Senior Babe Ruth World Series

    Charleston Fighting Squirrels advance in Senior Babe Ruth World Series

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-09 01:35:22 GMT
    The Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeated Cape Cod 10-3 Tuesday in the Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington. With the win, Charleston advances as the top seed in Pool play. The Fighting Squirrels will now play Surry County, North Carolina Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    The Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeated Cape Cod 10-3 Tuesday in the Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington. With the win, Charleston advances as the top seed in Pool play. The Fighting Squirrels will now play Surry County, North Carolina Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    •   
Powered by Frankly