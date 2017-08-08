Eclipse mural painted in Marion, Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Eclipse mural painted in Marion, Illinois

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A mural in Marion, Illinois will commemorate the upcoming eclipse. 

The art is displayed on a 150 foot fence on West Boulevard Street. 

The artist who painted it is from Champaign, Illinois.

It took a total of about five days to complete. 

