Eclipse mural painted in Marion, Illinois

The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
The Heartland's population will swell as we get closer to Heartland Eclipse 2017 and that means there will be more cars on our roads and interstates.
Unofficial results are in after voters took to the polls in Missouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues. Results will be finalized by noon on Friday, August 11.
A mural in Marion, Illinois will commemorate the upcoming eclipse. The art is displayed on a 150 foot fence on West Boulevard Street.
After many letters and meetings, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visited Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday, August 8.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.
