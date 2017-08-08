MSHP: Man in custody in connection with Clinton officer shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP: Man in custody in connection with Clinton officer shooting

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.

Police said Henry County issued an arrest warrant for Ian McCarthy for murder first degree and armed criminal action.

