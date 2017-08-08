MSHP: Man in custody in connection with Clinton officer shooting

The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
After many letters and meetings, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visited Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday, August 8.
After many letters and meetings, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visited Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday, August 8.
Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants totaling $17.5 million will go out to 1,671 AmeriCorps Members in 39 programs to serve Illinois communities.
Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants totaling $17.5 million will go out to 1,671 AmeriCorps Members in 39 programs to serve Illinois communities.
Perryville is putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be an eventful time leading up to the events during the total solar eclipse.
Perryville is putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be an eventful time leading up to the events during the total solar eclipse.
A report of potential credit card information theft came through the Carterville Police Department on Tuesday, August 8.
A report of potential credit card information theft came through the Carterville Police Department on Tuesday, August 8.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.