MSHP: Man in custody in connection with Clinton officer shooting

The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.

Update: The individual we have in custody is confirmed to be Ian McCarthy! — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 9, 2017

Police said Henry County issued an arrest warrant for Ian McCarthy for murder first degree and armed criminal action.

