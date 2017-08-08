2nd man arrested in connection of Clinton, MO officer's death

On Thursday, August 10, authorities have arrested another man in connection with the death of the Missouri police officer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe says William Noble of Clinton, Missouri was taken into custody.

Noble has been charged with the felony of tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe Noble disposed the rifle believed to have been used in the officer's killing.

Lowe said that a gun believed to the weapon had been found in a creek about two miles north of Clinton.

The relationship between the two suspects is still unclear.

39-year-old Ian McCarthy, was arrested late Tuesday, August 8, after a two-day manhunt and is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

McCarthy was wanted in the killing following a traffic stop in Clinton, Missouri.



According to police, on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:15 p.m., a citizen driving on Route U, in Henry County, notified the Henry County Sheriff’s Office of a pedestrian walking on the highway.

The sheriff's office then notified Troop A Headquarters of the pedestrian and a trooper was dispatched to the location given by the citizen. Police said the trooper made contact with the pedestrian on Route U approximately one mile south of Bucksaw Marina.

The trooper discovered the pedestrian to be Ian McCarthy. McCarthy was arrested without incident and transported to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton due to a gunshot wound.

After an evaluation by medical personnel, McCarthy was transported to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment. McCarthy was treated at the hospital and released into the Patrol’s custody. He was transported by troopers to the Henry County Jail where he is being held without bond.

The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged McCarthy with Murder - First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

Update: The individual we have in custody is confirmed to be Ian McCarthy! — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 9, 2017

The department held a briefing in regard to the incident.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens responded to the capture of the shooting suspect.

"The Highway Patrol has apprehended the suspect in the shooting of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michaels. We are all grateful for and proud of the law enforcement officers who conducted this operation. Justice will be done.



Our hearts still hang heavy this evening. Officer Michaels’ family and his department still grieve, and the entire state of Missouri joins them in their grief. Sheena and I will pray tonight for all who knew Officer Michaels and for the memory of his life and service. Tonight, we will remember the words of Isaiah, 'Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.'" -Governor Eric Greitens

