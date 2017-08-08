Charleston Fighting Squirrels advance in Senior Babe Ruth World - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston Fighting Squirrels advance in Senior Babe Ruth World Series

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeated Cape Cod 10-3 Tuesday in the Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington.

With the win, Charleston advances as the top seed in Pool play.

The Fighting Squirrels will now play Surry County, North Carolina Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

