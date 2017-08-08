Heartland baseball scores from 8/8

The Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeated Cape Cod 10-3 Tuesday in the Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Washington. With the win, Charleston advances as the top seed in Pool play. The Fighting Squirrels will now play Surry County, North Carolina Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

