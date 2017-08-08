Serve Illinois announces $17.5M for AmeriCorps Programs

After many letters and meetings, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson visited Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday, August 8.
Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants totaling $17.5 million will go out to 1,671 AmeriCorps Members in 39 programs to serve Illinois communities.
Perryville is putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be an eventful time leading up to the events during the total solar eclipse.
A report of potential credit card information theft came through the Carterville Police Department on Tuesday, August 8.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."
