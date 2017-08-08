Perryville, MO prepares to take its place as center of Heartland Eclipse 2017

Perryville is putting the finishing touches on what they hope will be an eventful time leading up to the events during the total solar eclipse.

According to Trish Erzfeld with the Perry County Heratage Museum, it's not often Perryville is able to host people from around the world.

"It's our chance to shine, and put our best foot forward, and meet and greet some people that we normally wouldn't have that ability to do," said Erzfeld.

She said there are people coming in from all around the world.

"We do have 20 states represented other than Missouri and we do have more than eight countries that will be here for folks who are traveling in to be here for the eclipse," she added.

According to Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck, there will be a lot of activities for people to remain busy.

"We knew we were getting a lot of visitors to town and this was a way we could keep their weekend full of great activities," said Buerck.

Erzfeld said she hopes the eclipse will bring in extra money for the small city of over 8,600 people.

"The eclipse will be a definite economical boost for the community," said Erzfeld.

