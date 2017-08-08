Carterville, IL police investigating reports of credit card skimmers at gas station

Former University of Tennessee President Emerson “Eli” Fly has died at the age of 82. Emerson passed on Tuesday, August 8 in Knoxville, Tn.
Move-in day is here for Murray State University. Students can move their belongings into the residences starting Wednesday, August 9 and again on Saturday, August 12.
Imagine catching a criminal without having to leave the office. Right now, several of our local law enforcement agencies are doing just that on social media with your help.
It's now been more than one month since an explosion on Murray State University's campus.
The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.
If you haven't heard of the myriad of things you should be worried about during Aug. 21's Total Solar Eclipse, then allow the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management to add another thing to worry about to your list.
