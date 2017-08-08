Carterville, IL police investigating reports of credit card skimmers at gas station

Police in Carterville, Illinois are investigating reports of credit card skimmers at a gas station.

According to police, they responded to the Motomart on Tuesday, August 8 where an employee reported finding a pump that had been tampered with after inspecting them.

According to police, the employee said a device at the pump was believed to be unlawfully capturing customer credit card information.

It is unknown at this time how long the device was in place and whether or not it was wirelessly transmitting the credit card information, or if it was being stored to be retrieved at a later date.

Police Chief Heather Reno said a second skimmer was found at another pump at the same gas station later in the evening.

She said that pump had the door seal intact so there would have been no way to tell if it had been tampered with just by looking at the pump.

According to Chief Reno, they have not been able to determine how long the devices were in place, nor how they were transmitting the credit card information.

Police would like to warn the public to inspect all gas pumps and ensure the doors on it are properly sealed before running their credit cards through the machine.

Anyone who has purchased gas recently from pump #8 and/or pump #1 at the Carterville Motomart should closely check their credit card account for any unauthorized activity.

A credit card skimmer was also reported at a Marion, Illinois gas station on Wednesday, August 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.