Carterville, IL police investigate potential credit information theft from gas station

A report of potential credit card information theft came through the Carterville Police Department on Tuesday, August 8.

Police responded to the Carterville Motomart where an employee reported that after inspecting the gas pumps, they discovered one of the pumps had been tampered with.

According to police, the employee said a device at the pump was believed to be unlawfully capturing customer credit card information.

It is unknown at this time how long the device was in place and whether or not it was wirelessly transmitting the credit card information, or if it was being stored to be retrieved at a later date.

Police would like to warn the public to inspect all gas pumps and ensure the doors on it are properly sealed before running their credit cards through the machine. Anyone who has purchased gas recently from pump #8 at the Carterville Motomart should closely check their credit card account for any unauthorized activity.

The investigation is ongoing.

