Scott City Police Chief retires, Mayor appoints interim chief

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Imagine catching a criminal without having to leave the office. Right now, several of our local law enforcement agencies are doing just that on social media with your help.
Imagine catching a criminal without having to leave the office. Right now, several of our local law enforcement agencies are doing just that on social media with your help.
Scott City Police Chief David Leeman announced his retirement on Monday, August 7.
Scott City Police Chief David Leeman announced his retirement on Monday, August 7.
Two men face class X felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson after allegedly stabbing a man and lighting him on fire.
Two men face class X felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson after allegedly stabbing a man and lighting him on fire.
Scott County, Missouri joined the effort to keep dangerous prescription pills out of the wrong hands.
Scott County, Missouri joined the effort to keep dangerous prescription pills out of the wrong hands.
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.
A murder suspect wanted out of Alabama was arrested this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Ellisville Police Department.
A murder suspect wanted out of Alabama was arrested this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Ellisville Police Department.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.