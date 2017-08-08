Scott City Police Chief retires, Mayor appoints interim chief

Scott City Police Chief David Leeman announced his retirement on Monday, August 7. Kevin Harris, who has been a patrolman with the department, has been appointed in the interim.

Chief Leeman was with the department since 1998. He began his service as a patrolman. Leeman was promoted to Police Chief in 2008.

Mayor Ron Cummins made the emergency appointment for acting police chief choosing Harris for the position.

Harris will serve in the position until the Police Board can meet and the Mayor and Council can interview and appoint the next Police Chief.

Harris has been in law enforcement for 30 years including service with the Jackson, Sikeston and Perryville departments. He has served as a sergeant, a patrolman and K-9 handler.

Applications are now being accepted for the position of police chief. Interested individuals may pick up an application at City Hall.

