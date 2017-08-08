Scott Co., MO commissioners vote to join St. Louis Co. prescription drug monitoring program

Scott County, Missouri joined the effort to keep dangerous prescription pills out of the wrong hands.

According to Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger, the commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday morning, August 8 to join the St. Louis County Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

He said it has been an ongoing discussion with the commissioners and the Scott County Health Department.

The "yes" vote means the county will reach out to the St. Louis County Health Department to start the process of joining.

The Cape Girardeau County commission will talk about joining the program at its meeting on Aug. 14.

