Back to School Lunch Hack: planning ahead

You probably already know that kids can be fickle.

Today they love grapes, tomorrow they'll only eat strawberries.

This life hack should help you prepare for their sudden change in taste.

Divide bags of pretzels or grapes or whatever snacks your kids like into ready-to-go servings.

Then, store them in the pantry or the refrigerator.

Let your child pick out a few bags of whatever they want that day and put them in their lunchbox.

They gain a little independence and you know that they're getting a healthy snack.

