Back to School Lunch Hack: planning ahead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Back to School Lunch Hack: planning ahead

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

You probably already know that kids can be fickle.

Today they love grapes, tomorrow they'll only eat strawberries.

This life hack should help you prepare for their sudden change in taste.

Divide bags of pretzels or grapes or whatever snacks your kids like into ready-to-go servings.

Then, store them in the pantry or the refrigerator.

Let your child pick out a few bags of whatever they want that day and put them in their lunchbox.

They gain a little independence and you know that they're getting a healthy snack.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • MSHP: Man in custody in connection with Clinton officer shooting

    MSHP: Man in custody in connection with Clinton officer shooting

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:09 AM EDT2017-08-09 09:09:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.

    The manhunt has ended for a man who reportedly killed a police officer in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have Ian McCarthy in custody in reference to the Clinton Officer shooting.

  • Back to School Lunch Hack: planning ahead

    Back to School Lunch Hack: planning ahead

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:00 AM EDT2017-08-09 09:00:20 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    You probably already know that kids can be fickle. Today they love grapes, tomorrow they'll only eat strawberries. This life hack should help you prepare for their sudden change in taste.

    You probably already know that kids can be fickle. Today they love grapes, tomorrow they'll only eat strawberries. This life hack should help you prepare for their sudden change in taste.

  • Jack Essner's story of survival

    Jack Essner's story of survival

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:20:52 GMT
    Jack Essner speaks out about a scary day on August 8. (Source: KFVS)Jack Essner speaks out about a scary day on August 8. (Source: KFVS)

    Whether you believe in miracles, good fortune or good timing...there's no denying that at least one of those things came into play on August 8 of last year.

    Whether you believe in miracles, good fortune or good timing...there's no denying that at least one of those things came into play on August 8 of last year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly