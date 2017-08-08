Back to School Lunch Hack: keeping meals fun

If you're looking for something new or different to put in your child's lunch box, consider this lunch hack.

Put meat and cheese on skewers for fun lunch kabobs.

Or, try cutting the crusts off the sandwich and roll it up. Then you can cut the rolls into bite-sized pieces.

If you're feeling really fun, you can also put together a pizza lunchable!

Another fun idea is to take pretzel sticks and spear them into cubes of cheese. You can also send a little honey mustard along as a dipping sauce.

