Back to School Lunch Hack: check the containers

This lunch hack might seem a little obvious, but it's a good reminder before you start packing that lunch bag.

Check to make sure that your little one can open the containers that you pack.

Maybe have them show you they can take the lid off of the containers so you know that food doesn't go to waste and your kiddo doesn't go hungry.

Your child's teacher will also thank you because they have lots of kids to watch!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.