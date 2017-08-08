Guide to all things Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

Get your cowboy boots ready! It’s time for the 65th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo!

The entertainment lineup includes three artists new to Sikeston, but for one, it won’t be their first rodeo.

New this year, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at the rodeo, and bullfighting will return for two nights of fun.

CLICK HERE to plan your trip to the rodeo.

