Guide to all things Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a cement plant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Get your cowboy boots ready! It’s time for the 65th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo!
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 1805, also known as the Drive for Life Act, on Tuesday, August 8.
One of the men is facing charges of murder and aggravated arson.
A Poplar Bluff man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of Heavenly Hafford.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.
