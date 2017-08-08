Dogs found in 'deplorable' conditions in boarded-up MO house

The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 26 dogs from filthy, unsafe living conditions in a boarded-up home in Seneca, Missouri in Newton County in southwest Missouri on Monday, August 7.

The dogs are small to medium breeds, ranging in age from one-month-old puppies to mature, adult dogs.

The Seneca Police Department had been working with the owner to reduce the number of dogs in the residence. Concern for the remaining dogs led them to request assistance from the Humane Society of Missouri to investigate and possibly remove the animals. Investigators found the animals living in trash-filled, urine-soaked rooms covered with up to 6-inch deep feces. Many of the dogs have overgrown toenails, are infested with fleas and are suffering from skin infections.

The owner agreed to voluntarily surrender the dogs to the Humane Society of Missouri.

“It is a travesty to keep animals in these horrific conditions,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for their safety, health and well-being. Our expert veterinary and shelter staff will do everything we can to rehabilitate them and find them the loving homes they deserve.”

Late on Monday, the dogs arrived at Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis. On Tuesday morning, each dog will be examined by the Humane Society of Missouri’s shelter veterinary team, cared for by shelter staff and made available for adoption as soon as possible.

To aid in their socialization and recovery, the Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of chew toys for smaller dogs and gently-used, clean, stuffed cuddle toys.

Donations of long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets also are appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. Adoption Center, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110.

Monetary donations to provide for the dogs’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.

