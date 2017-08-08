Dogs found in 'deplorable' conditions in boarded-up MO house

Scott County, Missouri joined the effort to keep dangerous prescription pills out of the wrong hands.
If you are still looking for the perfect place to view the eclipse, then there are many options in the Heartland.
The summer is wrapping up for kids and parents are trying to get them back to bed at a normal hour. Pediatrician Kali Francis recommends getting started two weeks before school starts.
One of the men is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
