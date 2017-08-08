2.1 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of MO, AR

Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood in the final weeks of summer in an effort to overcome a chronic summer shortage.
A Kentucky city is pursuing a study of how area immigrants can fill thousands of open jobs in the region.
Crews were on the scene of an overnight fire at a cement plant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Six inmates have taken keys from correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where they control the doors.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
