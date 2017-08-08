2.1 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of MO, AR - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
A 2.1 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri and northern Arkansas early Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The quake occurred around 2 a.m. on the Missouri-Arkansas border, about 11 miles northeast of Harrison, Arkansas.

The quake had a depth of about three miles.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries.

