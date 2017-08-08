Blood donations needed as summer comes to a close

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood in the final weeks of summer in an effort to overcome a chronic summer shortage.

As the summer comes to a close, regular donors may delay donating due to vacations and back-to-school activities. To fully meet the demands of hospital patients in coming weeks, the need for donations is urgent. Blood can safely be donated every 56 days, so those who donated earlier in the summer may be eligible to donate again. Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

As a special thank you, every donor who gives blood or platelets now through August 31 will receive a $5 Target eGiftCard.*

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 15-31

Illinois

Whittington

8/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whittington Church, 200 Main Street

Carbondale

8/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive

8/29/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive

8/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale SIU East Campus, Grinnell Hall

8/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale SIU West Campus, Lentz Hall, 1275 Point

Mount Vernon

8/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Christian Church, 314 North 12th Street

8/18/2017: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian Church, 840 Meadowbrook Lane

8/25/2017: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

8/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Texico

8/24/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

Cutler

8/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cutler Community Center, 409 South Main

Tamaroa

8/27/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tamaroa Community Center, 534 West 2nd North Street, PO Box 216

Carterville

8/23/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., SIH Cancer Center, 1400 Pin Oak Drive

8/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Road

Herrin

8/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Herrin Hospital - Medical Arts Conference Center, 220 South Park Avenue

Marion

8/22/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aldersgate Methodist Church, 1201 Fair Street

8/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Finish Line Car Wash, 2605 West DeYoung Street

8/26/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lake of Egypt Fire Protection District, 12228 Lake of Egypt Rd.

8/29/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., VA Medical Center, 2401 West Main

Missouri

Marble Hill

8/24/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway

Poplar Bluff

8/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Black River Medical Center, 217 Physicians Park Drive

Qulin

8/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Qulin Middle School, 406 Connecticut Street

Cape Girardeau

8/15/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/16/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/18/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/20/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowes, 3440 Lowes Road

8/21/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/22/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/23/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University Towers Residence Hall, 1000 Towers Circle

8/23/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/24/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey Street

8/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southeast Health, 1701 Lacey Street

8/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University Towers Residence Hall, 1000 Towers Circle

8/25/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/26/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/27/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/28/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/29/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/30/2017: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

8/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St Francis Drive

8/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

Millersville

8/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Millersville Rural Fire Protection District, 531 Market Street

Kennett

8/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bootheel Area Independent Living Services, 719 Teaco

8/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slicer Street Church of Christ, 310 Slicer Street

8/30/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEMO Health Network- Otto Bean Medical Clinic, 500 Russell Street

Malden

8/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First General Baptist Church, 601 Barrett Drive

Annapolis

8/22/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Annapolis Community Center, Highway 49

Pilot Knob

8/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arcadia Valley Elks Lodge 2330, 204 McCune Street

Fredericktown

8/15/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Knights of Columbus, 137 South Main

Doniphan

8/22/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut

Benton

8/23/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Denis School, 105 North Winchester

Chaffee

8/20/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Ambrose Catholic Church, 418 South 3rd Street

Dexter

8/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Harry Blackwell Dodge, 1660 West Business U.S. 60

8/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dexter Church of Christ, 1014 North One Mile Road

Puxico

8/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mingo Job Corps Center, 4253 State Highway T

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow the American Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/summer. The Bullseye Design, Target and Target GiftCard are registered trademarks of Target Brands, Inc. Terms and conditions are applied to gift cards. Target is not a participating partner in or sponsor of this offer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.