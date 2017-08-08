Ex-lawmaker Senger to represent Rauner to General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has named a former Republican state lawmaker as his deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs.

Darlene Senger served Naperville in the House of Representatives from 2009 to 2015. She recently was the chief financial officer for the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission.

The 62-year-old Senger is a licensed financial and investment adviser with an MBA from DePaul University. She received an undergraduate degree from Purdue University.

Bill Brady of Bloomington is the Senate's Republican Leader. He says he expects Senger to develop an easy rapport with legislators to advance Rauner's agenda.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs noted her experience as a local official as well. Senger served on the Naperville City Council from 2002 to 2008.

