Four things to know on 8/8

Making headlines: The sunshine will return to the Heartland after a couple of dreary, cloudy days. Temperatures will stay relatively mild for this time of year, with highs in the low 80s, and humidity levels will continue to drop. A LOOK AHEAD: Tomorrow may be even cooler and the chance for rain returns later this week.

1 armed, dangerous man in custody; another wanted in Hardin Co., IL: One man considered armed and dangerous is in custody and another is still wanted late on Monday night, August 8. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department, Josh Mohring is in custody. Another man, Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is still wanted. He also is considered armed and dangerous.

Crews respond to fire at cement plant in Cape Girardeau, MO: Crews were on the scene of an overnight fire at a cement plant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The fire was at Lone Star Industries, Inc. on Sprigg Street. As of 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, the fire was extinguished. The fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Trump appeals to loyalists as support slips, agenda stalls: President Donald Trump is trying to combat new weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters after months of White House backbiting and legislative failures. White House officials have been urging the president to fire up his efforts on immigration and other agenda items favored by conservatives, evangelicals and working-class whites who propelled him to the Oval Office.

