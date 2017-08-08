Crews respond to fire at cement plant in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to fire at cement plant in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of an overnight fire at a cement plant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The fire was at Lone Star Industries, Inc. on Sprigg Street.

As of 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, the fire was extinguished.

