3-alarm fire caused damage to Cape Girardeau cement plant

50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a cement plant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Get your cowboy boots ready! It’s time for the 65th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo!
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 1805, also known as the Drive for Life Act, on Tuesday, August 8.
One of the men is facing charges of murder and aggravated arson.
A Poplar Bluff man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of Heavenly Hafford.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.
