Heartland sports scores from Monday 8/7.

Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis' six-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory.
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced before the series open in Kansas City on Monday, August 7 that they have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler.
