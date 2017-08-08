Heartland sports scores from Monday 8/7. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Monday 8/7.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland baseball scores from Monday 8/7.

MLB 

St. Louis-11
Kansas City-3

Senior Babe Ruth World Series.

Charleston Fighting Squirrels-9
Mt. Olive, New Jersey-4

