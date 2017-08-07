1 armed, dangerous man in custody; another wanted in Hardin Co., IL

One man considered armed and dangerous is in custody and another is still wanted late on Monday night, August 8.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department, Josh Mohring is in custody.

Another man, Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is still wanted. He also is considered armed and dangerous.

Walton is described as 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.