Armed, dangerous man wanted in Hardin Co., IL; another in custody

Despite a debilitating accident a year and a half ago, Layne Robinson has defied the odds and continues to excel at the sport he loves, baseball.
Despite a debilitating accident a year and a half ago, Layne Robinson has defied the odds and continues to excel at the sport he loves, baseball.
Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
If you’re in a workout slump, our very own Laura Wibbenmeyer may have just what you need.
If you’re in a workout slump, our very own Laura Wibbenmeyer may have just what you need.
The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood in the final weeks of summer in an effort to overcome a chronic summer shortage.
The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood in the final weeks of summer in an effort to overcome a chronic summer shortage.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.