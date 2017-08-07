Armed, dangerous man wanted in Hardin Co., IL; another in custody

Investigators in Hardin County, Illinois are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.

Another man investigators were looking for, Josh Mohring, was taken into custody overnight.

Walton is described as 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

It's not clear what charges the men may face or why they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they would release more information Tuesday morning.

