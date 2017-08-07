Armed, dangerous man wanted in Hardin Co., IL; another in custod - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Armed, dangerous man wanted in Hardin Co., IL; another in custody

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Shawn Walton (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department) Shawn Walton (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department)
Josh Mohring (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department) Josh Mohring (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department)
HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Investigators in Hardin County, Illinois are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Shawn Alan Walton, 46, is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.

Another man investigators were looking for, Josh Mohring, was taken into custody overnight.

Walton is described as 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

It's not clear what charges the men may face or why they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they would release more information Tuesday morning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly