2 men charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson in Hardin Co., IL

Two men face class X felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated arson after allegedly stabbing a man and lighting him on fire.

According to Hardin County State's Attorney Daniel Cockrum said firefighters from Cave-in-Rock responded to a home near Saline Landing on Monday night, August 7.

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors went inside the home and helped the man inside the home.

The victim told witnesses that he'd been attacked by Joshua Mohring and Shawn Walton. The men reportedly beat the victim, stabbed him, then lit him on fire, according to Cockrum.

That's when the home caught fire.

Walton, 46, was arrested by sheriff Jerry Fricker Tuesday morning. Josh Mohring, was taken into custody overnight. Both men were considered armed and dangerous.

Both men have been appointed public defenders. They will be in court for preliminary hearings on August 22.

