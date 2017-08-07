2 armed, dangerous men in custody in Hardin Co., IL

How about sending your child to school with a tasty treat that's also pretty healthy! You can prepare the smoothie recipe of your choice the night before. Put it in the blender then pour the mixture into a freezer bag. Let the smoothie freeze overnight and put it in the lunch bag the next morning. By the time lunch rolls around, the smoothie should be nice and slushy. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

