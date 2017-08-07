2 armed, dangerous men in custody in Hardin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 armed, dangerous men in custody in Hardin Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Shawn Walton (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department) Shawn Walton (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department)
Josh Mohring (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department) Josh Mohring (Source: Hardin Co. Sheriff's Department)
HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Investigators in Hardin County, Illinois have arrested both men who were considered to be armed and dangerous.

Shawn Alan Walton, 46, was arrested by sheriff Jerry Fricker Tuesday morning.

Another man investigators were looking for, Josh Mohring, was taken into custody overnight.

Court records show that Mohring is charged class X felonies of murder and aggravated arson.

Investigators said they would release more information Tuesday morning.

