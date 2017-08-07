1 armed, dangerous man in custody; another wanted in Hardin Co., IL

Crews were on the scene of an overnight fire at a cement plant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
One man considered armed and dangerous is in custody and another is still wanted late on Monday night, August 8.
According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57. The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
Many people pass by the river wall in Cape Girardeau and never take a second look at the people on the wall. Included on it is Jackson Native and NASA Astronaut Dr. Linda Godwin.
