Crash blocks one lane on I-57 at mm 19 in Pulaski Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash blocks one lane on I-57 at mm 19 in Pulaski Co., IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57.

The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.

It happened on Monday, August 7 at 9:18 p.m.

The vehicle was a freightliner semi with two trailers. The driver is not being named.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on I-57 in the passing lane. The driver stated he was distracted and his vehicle dropped off the edge of the roadway.

He attempted to regain control of the vehicle but the second of two trailers overturned and came to rest on its side, on the bridge, in the driving lane. The driver was not injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Crash blocks one lane on I-57 at mm 19 in Pulaski Co., IL

    Crash blocks one lane on I-57 at mm 19 in Pulaski Co., IL

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:37:08 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57. The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.

    According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57. The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.

  • HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit Cairo, IL high school

    HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit Cairo, IL high school

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:24:59 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .

  • Jackson, MO native and NASA astronaut reminisces on her career

    Jackson, MO native and NASA astronaut reminisces on her career

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:46:15 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

    Many people pass by the river wall in Cape Girardeau and never take a second look at the people on the wall. Included on it is Jackson Native and NASA Astronaut Dr. Linda Godwin. 

    Many people pass by the river wall in Cape Girardeau and never take a second look at the people on the wall. Included on it is Jackson Native and NASA Astronaut Dr. Linda Godwin. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly