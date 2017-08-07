Crash blocks one lane on I-57 at mm 19 in Pulaski Co., IL

According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57. The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.
According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57. The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
Many people pass by the river wall in Cape Girardeau and never take a second look at the people on the wall. Included on it is Jackson Native and NASA Astronaut Dr. Linda Godwin.
Many people pass by the river wall in Cape Girardeau and never take a second look at the people on the wall. Included on it is Jackson Native and NASA Astronaut Dr. Linda Godwin.
Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at Community Day School. The school is in the 1900 block of Broadway. An officer responded to the school on Saturday, August 5, around 8:30 a.m. According to Officer Rich McCall, the woman who called to report the burglary said she noticed someone had been in the school because things were out of place. McCall said the suspect or suspects got away with some money. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardea...
Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at Community Day School. The school is in the 1900 block of Broadway. An officer responded to the school on Saturday, August 5, around 8:30 a.m. According to Officer Rich McCall, the woman who called to report the burglary said she noticed someone had been in the school because things were out of place. McCall said the suspect or suspects got away with some money. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardea...
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.