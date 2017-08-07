Crash blocks one lane on I-57 at mm 19 in Pulaski Co., IL

According to the Illinois State Police District 22 a single vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 57.

The crash is at the 19 mile marker in Pulaski County.

It happened on Monday, August 7 at 9:18 p.m.

The vehicle was a freightliner semi with two trailers. The driver is not being named.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on I-57 in the passing lane. The driver stated he was distracted and his vehicle dropped off the edge of the roadway.

He attempted to regain control of the vehicle but the second of two trailers overturned and came to rest on its side, on the bridge, in the driving lane. The driver was not injured.

