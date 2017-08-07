17-year-old held at gunpoint, woman arrested in Metropolis, IL

Two women are in custody after officers in Metropolis, Illinois were called to a residence in the 300 block of Girard Street.

Officers were informed that a 17-year-old female was being held by gunpoint against her will at the residence in the basement.

Officers made contact with Lucy Jean V. Hall, 23, of Metropolis, Il. According to officers, she refused to let them into the residence and would not show her hands. After attempting to negotiate with her to open the door, officers forced their way in.

Hall then ran through the house in an attempt to escape. After a struggle, Hall was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old victim was located with injuries sustained by being struck by the gun and cut with a knife.

Officers saw contraband in plain view. The victim and Hall were secured and the a search warrant was then obtained. Officers found the gun as well as drugs and paraphernalia. The victim stated this event started because Hall thought the victim stole money from her.

Hall was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance. Hall was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.

Officers said the victim was wanted on a Massac County juvenile warrant for possession of methamphetamine. She was taken by Massac County Deputies to the Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Il.

Metropolis Police were assisted by the Massac County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Brookport Officer.

