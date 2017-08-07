Gov. Rauner signs bill to protect Illinois from cyberthreats

Two women are in custody after officers in Metropolis, Illinois were called to a residence in the 300 block of Girard Street.
Cape Girardeau Police Department is working to implement body cameras for its officers. The department, which hasn't set a date for implementation, said they hope to keep officers and the public safe.
On Monday, August 7 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 2371, requiring all State of Illinois employees to undergo annual cybersecurity training to understand the risks of cyber threats and learn the best practices to defend against these attacks.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.
