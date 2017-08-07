Cape Girardeau Police Department approved to purchase body camer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Police Department approved to purchase body cameras

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS) (Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police Department is working to implement body cameras for its officers. 

The department, which hasn't set a date for implementation, said they hope to keep officers and the public safe. 

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt, the department will use this as a tool to continue performing their duties effectively.

"It's not a failsafe, but it's a tool that we can use to help us in our job."

The department recently received approval in next year's budget to spend $54,000 on new equipment. 

The Jackson Police Department said they've been using body cameras for their officers for about five years. 

According to Jackson Officer Alex Broch, the equipment is very important in their day to day with the public. 

"I think they're important now to kind of give the public and our supervisors here a first hand look at how the interaction's going," said Broch.

"If something high profile were to happen to one of the officers here to one of the officers or anything like that, we're able to have footage of that interaction."

Back in Cape, Sargent Schmidt said that's the kind of benefit they hope to get once they make body cams a permanent part of their uniforms.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Back to School Lunch Hack: reusable sauce containers

    Back to School Lunch Hack: reusable sauce containers

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:00:17 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    Looking for an easy way to send sauces or condiments with your child to school? Just save small drink mixers, like the Mio Liquid Water Enhancers, and wash them out. You can use them for ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce or salad dressing. It's an easy way to reuse the container and if they get thrown away at school, you aren't out a lot of cash. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    Looking for an easy way to send sauces or condiments with your child to school? Just save small drink mixers, like the Mio Liquid Water Enhancers, and wash them out. You can use them for ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce or salad dressing. It's an easy way to reuse the container and if they get thrown away at school, you aren't out a lot of cash. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • 17-year-old held at gunpoint, woman arrested in Metropolis, IL

    17-year-old held at gunpoint, woman arrested in Metropolis, IL

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:47:43 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Two women are in custody after officers in Metropolis, Illinois were called to a residence in the 300 block of Girard Street. 

    Two women are in custody after officers in Metropolis, Illinois were called to a residence in the 300 block of Girard Street. 

  • Cape Girardeau Police Department approved to purchase body cameras

    Cape Girardeau Police Department approved to purchase body cameras

    Monday, August 7 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-08-08 00:25:37 GMT
    (Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)(Source: Marc Thomas/KFVS)

    Cape Girardeau Police Department is working to implement body cameras for its officers. The department, which hasn't set a date for implementation, said they hope to keep officers and the public safe. 

    Cape Girardeau Police Department is working to implement body cameras for its officers. The department, which hasn't set a date for implementation, said they hope to keep officers and the public safe. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly