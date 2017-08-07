Congressman Jason Smith tours MO farms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Congressman Jason Smith tours MO farms

ESSEX, MO (KFVS) -

Farmers in Southeast Missouri got a chance to visit with Congressman Jason Smith on Monday, August 7. 

Smith said he's dedicating the entire month of August to focus on farms in the area and across south central Missouri.

He was in Essex, Mo on Monday at Blair Aviation, a family owned and operated crop dusting service.

Smith's goal is to better understand the challenges our farmers face in their effort to feed the U.S.

His focus in 2017 is on the people who run these operations and the kind of impact that agriculture has on the economy.

This is the fifth year in a row he's made this tour.

