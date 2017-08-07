Rauner rejects Democrats' call to borrow for bill backlog

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Administrator Scott Pruitt with the Environmental Protection Agency reported on Monday, August 7 that backlog of new chemical cases has been eliminated
Farmers in Southeast Missouri got a chance to visit with Congressman Jason Smith on Monday, August 7.
Voters will take to the polls in Missouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 to decide on a variety of issues.
Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at Community Day School. The school is in the 1900 block of Broadway. An officer responded to the school on Saturday, August 5, around 8:30 a.m. According to Officer Rich McCall, the woman who called to report the burglary said she noticed someone had been in the school because things were out of place. McCall said the suspect or suspects got away with some money. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardea...
