View the total solar eclipse from under water in Belknap, IL

If you are still looking for the perfect place to view the eclipse, then there are many options in the Heartland.

Imagine experiencing the total solar eclipse under water. Glen Faith, the owner of Mermet Springs in Belknap, Illinois, tells us how this is possible.

"If you can just imagine floating like you would in outer space and experiencing the solar eclipse at the same time, it's just gotta be magical," Faith said.

With only two weeks away from the total solar eclipse, some people already have their plans locked in.

Faith said he's been getting a lot calls and inquiries.

"It's likely to have well over 100 divers here that day, diving and just experiencing the whole eclipse under water."

Mermet Springs has a day full of activities – for their eclipse diver package you get training, glasses, lunch and one keepsake you won't forget.

"At 3:30 p.m. we sign off on their log books and issue diplomas and their certification cards as solar eclipse divers," Faith explained.

Faith said if you are a diver or guest of diver, then you are in luck.

"We actually have camping here…and of course the campsites are filled up for all of the RV camping, but there is still tent camping available."

That's 20-25 campsites with 8.5 acres of water. One 13-year-old, Alex Mescher, and his dad, were diving today. He offered up some advice.

"If they were interested I would tell them to get scuba certified… It's just a different environment, you see cool things… Diving is really fun, I just want everyone to know diving is really fun," Mescher said.

The city of Carbondale has included a list of other places to view the eclipse:

Southern Illinois University (1263 Lincoln Dr.)

Shadow Fest (Intersection of Washington St. and Rt. 13)

Eclipse Marketplace (509 S. University Ave.)

Family Fun Zone (120 N. Illinois Ave.)

Attucks Park (800 N. Wall St.)

Turley Park (1010 N. Glenview Dr.)

Parrish Park (2500 W. Sunset Dr.)

Super Splash Park (625 S. Lewis Ln.)

Evergreen Park (1205 W. Pleasant Hill Rd.)

Tatum Heights Park (402 S. Cedarview St.)

Brehm Preparatory School (950 S. Brehm Ln.)

Castle Park (31 Homewood Dr.)

Hickory Ridge Golf Course (2727 Glenn Rd.)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.