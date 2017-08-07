Countdown to Heartland Eclipse: Dark side of the moon

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

On August 21st much of the Heartland will experience the first total eclipse in the continental United States in 38 year. The last one was only seen in the Pacific Northwest on February 26, 1979. During totality traffic stopped on many roads as people pulled over to view totality.

A solar eclipse only happens during a New Moon. That is why the light reflecting off the earth and onto the face of the moon will allow us to see the side of the moon that is usually dark as it always faces away from the sun.

