Countdown to Heartland Eclipse: Perseid Meteor Shower

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Hundreds of soldiers based at Fort Campbell are deploying to southwest Asia.
Hundreds of soldiers based at Fort Campbell are deploying to southwest Asia.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has named a former Republican state lawmaker as his deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has named a former Republican state lawmaker as his deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs.
One man considered armed and dangerous is in custody and another is still wanted late on Monday night, August 8.
One man considered armed and dangerous is in custody and another is still wanted late on Monday night, August 8.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.
An inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alabama was found at a Hardee's in West Ashley.
An inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alabama was found at a Hardee's in West Ashley.