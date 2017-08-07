Countdown to Heartland Eclipse: Perseid Meteor Shower

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

The August 21st total solar Eclipse will not be the only reason to scan the sky this month.

The Perseid meteor shower can producer up to 100 meteors - also known as shooting stars - an hour in the night sky.

The evening of August 12 will be the prime night to head outside after dark and look to the north east.

The meteors are what is left over when the comet Swift-Tuttle passed by earth and left particles to fall into the earth's atmosphere.

To see the meteor shower you don't need to have any special equipment such a a telescope or binoculars.

Just a clear sky.

